Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Nordstrom joins 15 Percent Pledge, makes 10-year commitment to Black-owned businesses

By Casey DelBasso, ABC News
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnzUl_0avIox4D00

NEW YORK — Nordstrom just made a commitment to Black-owned businesses.

The store has become the first major retailer to commit to a 10-year agreement with the 15 Percent Pledge, a nonprofit that holds large corporations accountable for supporting Black-owned brands.

"Long-term societal change cannot happen overnight and we're in this for the long haul," said president and chief brand officer Peter Nordstrom in a statement.

Nordstrom -- which joins other retailers including Macy's, Old Navy and Sephora in the commitment to 15 Percent Pledge's mission -- announced it would increase its purchases and partnerships with Black-owned or founded retailers tenfold by the end of 2030.

"Nordstrom has established new goals and benchmarks to help it become a more diverse, inclusive and anti-racist organization, and has made strides towards these goals through notable product launches and curations," 15 Percent Pledge said in a statement.

What is the 15 Percent Pledge?

Created in 2020 by Aurora James, the 15 Percent Pledge is a nonprofit organization that aims to get retailers to commit 15% of their shelf space to products from Black-owned businesses.

According to 15percentpledge.org: "Over 13% of people living in the United States identify as Black and another estimated 2% identify as mixed race, totaling 15%."

What started out as an Instagram post now has nearly 30 major retailers across three countries addressing racial inequities in retail.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Macy#Navy#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Get a Coach purse for less than $100 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you're looking for the perfect accessory for a summer wedding or in need of a closet revamp, it’s hard to beat the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021, which brings incredible discounts on hundreds of items (including plenty of Reviewed favorites!), from designer brands like Tory Burch, Kate Spade and even Coach. In fact, one must-have is the timeless Coach Marlow leather crossbody, which is now on sale for less than $100!
SocietyPosted by
NewsOne

Clark Atlanta University Joins Operation HOPE’s Black Business Initiative

Clark Atlanta University has used education as a vessel to empower generations of changemakers and the institution is furthering its efforts to increase representation in entrepreneurship through a newly fostered partnership. The Atlanta-based HBCU announced it is joining Operation HOPE’s national One Million Black Business Initiative. Founded in 2020 by...
Retailinsideradio.com

Remarkable Consistency Among Top Retailers In 2020, Despite Disruption.

For a year with as much turmoil as 2020, the National Retail Federation’s list of last year’s top retailers shows remarkable consistency. Walmart remains firmly ensconced at the top of the tally and Amazon continues in second place. The Top 100 roster, based on sales rankings for 2020, includes both...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Accelerator Program Available To Support Los Angeles Black-Owned Businesses

In an effort to help Black-owned businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Los Angeles nonprofit is accepting applications Monday from business owners in the personal care industry to join its free accelerator program. Applications can be submitted for the Black Business Excellence Technical Assistance Initiative through Aug. 6, and...
Small BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

American Express’ Coalition to Back Black Businesses Awards $25,000 Enhancement Grants to 25 Black-Owned Small Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2021-- American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced that the Coalition to Back Black Businesses will award 25 Black-owned small businesses from the Coalition’s 2020 grant program an additional $25,000 enhancement grant to support their long-term success and resilience. Approximately 60% of the grant recipients were Black women-owned small businesses and 75% were Black-owned businesses with six or fewer employees.
Columbus, GAWTVM

New group launches to promote local black-owned businesses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new group is launching in the Fountain City that is designed to boost local black-owned businesses. The newly formed Georgia Coalition of Black Chambers announced the kickoff of the River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce. Based in Columbus, it will serve 16 counties. They hope...
Industrynationalblackguide.com

How To Start a Successful Black-Owned Food Truck Business

Starting a food truck comes with a wealth of benefits and perks. You can create your own hours, sell your signature dishes, and experiment with foods that you can try out on your customers. Further, a food truck allows you to market your food in different locations before settling on a brick-and-mortar store. Find out how to start a successful Black-owned food truck business.
New Orleans, LAEssence

How The Shea Moisture Fund Is Giving Back To Crucial Black-Owned Businesses

At this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola, we shined a light on the local businesses at the heart of New Orleans culture. Since its inception, Shea Moisture has been at the forefront of amplifying Black brands and Black voices — that includes financially. At this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola, we highlighted many of the brands in the New Orleans area that the Shea Moisture Fund, a community commerce business model, with $1 million in direct funding to support small, Black-owned businesses, has aided along the way — specifically during the pandemic. The fund currently stands ready to serve its community where they are most underserved, and needless to say, its done a wonderful job of doing so.
Louisville, KYleoweekly.com

These 8 Local, Black Owned Businesses Just Received A Big Investment

Eight Black owned businesses in Louisville are now funded, educated and ready to go thanks to Change Today, Change Tomorrow. The nonprofit hosted six weeks of small business workshops, with entrepreneurs who attended every session receiving a $5,000 investment. Sounds like a good deal, right? CTCT starts another round of...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

A Black-owned business asks for help to weather another COVID-19 summer | Social Views

Anya Queen has sent up a flare to try to save Queen’s BBQ and Southern Cuisine, and good people are rallying to help. So far, according to the GoFundMe page, she’s about a quarter of the way to meeting her $10,000 goal to keep Queen’s BBQ open, and word is spreading through social media and person to person to keep this Black-owned business from a COVID collapse.
Small Businessrespect-mag.com

Washington Football Team and United Airlines Announce COVID Relief Grant Program for DMV Black-Owned Small Businesses

The Washington Football Team and United Airlines today announced the launch of a program to support economic recovery for Black-owned small businesses in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area through COVID relief grants. United Airlines will fund five grants totaling $25,000 for selected businesses participating in the Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network’s (B.E.N.) Shop Black Directory. Grants will be put toward business functions such as employee compensation, rent, and operating costs.
Small Businessnationalblackguide.com

Ways To Make Your Black-Owned Business Stand Out

In a world of Wal-Mart, Target, and Amazon, it is easy for Black-owned business owners to feel overshadowed and overlooked; not to mention the additional competition from other small businesses. But the good news is that there are ways to make your Black-owned business stand out, not only from the big-box stores but also from your competitors.
Beauty & Fashionbizjournals

Black-owned cancer wig company enters top three in $100K business competition

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Dianne Austin had trouble finding a wig that resembled her naturally textured, curly, coily hair. Frustrated with the lack of access to naturally textured wigs at cancer-center boutiques and medical hair-loss salons after starting her chemotherapy treatment, Austin and her sister, Pamela Shaddock, decided to start their own wig company.
Small BusinessTrendHunter.com

Black-Owned Businesses Campaigns

The Perception, a Philadelphia-based advertising agency, was brought on by the 76ers Small Business Spotlight organization and Studio 76 to create seven short videos. Each video features a different Black-owned business to support and elevate business owners in a post-pandemic world. The agency crafted the stories of six businesses to...
Ohio StateLantern

Black Market Tour to showcase Black-owned business at Ohio Union

Members of the Columbus community looking to spice up their wardrobe, touch up their nails or window shop from local businesses can find it all at the Black Market Tour. The free pop-up event aims to showcase examples of Black excellence. It will consist of nine local Black-owned businesses, taking place July 17 from 1-4 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Ohio Union.

Comments / 1

Community Policy