Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GForces and Autofutura merger forms Automotive Transformation Group

am-online.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGForces and Autofutura have promised to join the dots of automotive e-commerce as Automotive Transformation Group following the UK tech businesses' merger back in April. Chief executive Christian Erlandson and chief revenue officer Tim Smith spoke to AM ahead of the official launch of the new business which claims to be facilitating a shift to automotive e-commerce which could generate an additional £2.2 billion profit for automotive retail each year.

www.am-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Loyalty#Retail Industry#Retail Software#Used Cars#Inflexion Private Equity#Omnichannel Supplier#Chrysalis Loyalty#Gforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyStreet.Com

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Now, with retailers and related companies set to report, we likely will see more logs tossed on the fire that is dividend suspensions and quarterly dividend cuts. These names are showing both technical and quantitative deterioration. Driverless cars may get all the headlines, but we see opportunities in these more...
BusinessAdWeek

MDC Shareholders Approve Merger With The Stagwell Group

Mark Penn is getting his way. MDC Shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced merger between MDC Partners and Penn’s other holding network Stagwell Group. MDC Shareholders will own 31% of the newly named Stagwell. The company will be traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange after the deal is completed August 2.
Businessnojitter.com

Uniphore Acquires Jacada for Contact Center Automation

Conversational AI vendor Uniphore today announced the acquisition of Jacada, a well-established process optimization company for contact centers that has recently ventured into the area of low code/no code for contact center automation. It did not disclose financial terms or other details, other than to say that Jacada’s team, intellectual property, and products will become part of Uniphore after close.
Businessmartechseries.com

Lee Enterprises announces new strategic initiative with Amazon Advertising to bring “Over The Top” video services to local businesses customers

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, announced the company will work with Amazon Advertising to offer “Over The Top,” or OTT, services to its more than 35,000 local business advertisers. OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices.
Businessinsideevs.com

Lucid Group Goes Public After CCIV Merger, Raises $4.4 Billion

Lucid Group, the company formed after Lucid Motors' July 23 merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), has become a publicly listed company. The electric vehicle manufacturer is now trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with its Class A common stock and public warrants listed under the new ticker symbols “LCID” and “LCIDW,” respectively.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Digital Embrace Merges with National Consulting Firm MNP

MNP's Digital practice and Digital Embrace join forces to help clients drive competitive advantage and growth. while maximizing the return on their technology investment. CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Digital solutions company Digital Embrace will merge with MNP, one of Canada's largest national full-service business advisory firms, effective September 1, 2021. The move enhances Digital Embrace's ability to help its clients succeed while also bolstering a key service area within the MNP Digital practice (Technology and Digital Advisory services), specifically around Microsoft Dynamics 365 including: Case Management, Grants & Funding Management, Registry Management, License Management and Customer Service.
Carsdbusiness.com

Penske Automotive Group Debuts Digital Platform for Used Vehicle Sales with Cox

Penske Automotive Group Inc. in Bloomfield Township and Cox Automotive Inc. in Atlanta today announced they have jointly developed a fully automated technology platform to enable the online retail sale of used vehicles. The automated online buying platform, which is owned exclusively by Cox Automotive, allows consumers to select from...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Next-Gen EV Platform REE Automotive Receives 'Buy' Rating Ahead of SPAC Merger Vote with 10x Capital (VCVC)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In February, EV company REE Automotive Ltd. announced it will come public via a merger with SPAC 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VCVC). Today, the company received its first analyst rating - a 'Buy' - ahead of the merger vote scheduled for 7/21.
Retailautodealertodaymagazine.com

Dealerware API Unlocks Transformative Solutions for Connected Automotive Retailers

AUSTIN – Dealerware, a connected car platform, announced the launch of the Dealerware API development platform. Dealerware API enables countless possibilities for dealerships, dealer groups, OEMs, developers and ecosystem partners who want to embrace digital transformation through powerful data connections. With over 200 public data endpoints and growing, Dealerware API unlocks end-to-end fleet management capabilities that improve fleet operator workflows, elevate customer experiences, and reduce the number of screens required to operate vehicle fleets.
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

Kirloskar group on a mission transformation

Kirloskar group of companies – Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Chillers, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and Kirloskar Industries have undertaken a refresh of their respective business vision. The exercise involves revitalising the businesses from robust, engineering-led firms to solution providers that lead to a transformed industrial landscape. It will be...
Businessam-online.com

Marshall Motor Group to maintain ALL showroom COVID-19 measures after July 19

Marshall Motor Group chief executive Daksh Gupta has confirmed that the AM100 car retail PLC will maintain all COVID-19 social distancing measures after July 19’s ‘freedom day’ – including face masks. Gupta informed the automotive retailer’s 4,000 staff in one of his regular video calls and spoke exclusively to AM...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

One Equity Partners Announces Merger Of Portfolio Company Walterscheid Powertrain Group With Comer Industries

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge its investment in Walterscheid Powertrain Group ("Walterscheid"), a leading provider of highly-engineered, mission critical powertrain systems and services for off-highway and industrial applications, into Comer Industries S.p.A. ("Comer") (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: BIT:COM), a designer and manufacturer of advanced engineering systems and solutions for power transmissions. Under terms of the transaction, OEP will continue to own a significant minority stake in the combined company.
Businessam-online.com

EV leasing platform WeVee announces £5m seed funding

Electric vehicle (EV) leasing platform WeVee is now valued at $14 million (£10.1m) after its latest investment injection. The investment is set to help support the global expansion of the eMobility platform and marketplace allowing it to broaden its service lines. The EV price comparison and leasing platform, which launched...
Businessam-online.com

Mike Jones joins Wayroo as a non-executive advisor to the board

Automotive software company Wayroo has welcomed ex-ASE chairman Mike Jones to its board, as a non-executive advisor. The business specialises in digitisation and automation and is expanding its team to help support the opportunity for dealerships to operate a more "cost effective and profitable model". Jones said: “It is vital...
Businessam-online.com

Cazoo Carlisle customer centre first of seven new network additions

Cazoo has invested £1 million in a new used car handover customer centre in Carlisle - the first of seven new facilities. The online retailer has revealed the redeveloped former Border Cars Kia showroom on Grearshill Road, Kingston Industrial Estate, Carlisle, as the latest additon to its 18-strong physical retail portfolio.
Businessam-online.com

Motorpoint to transform LSH Auto car dealership in Manchester expansion

Motorpoint will redevelop an LSH Auto UK Mercedes-Benz dealership near to Manchester City’s Etihad football stadium to expand its used car supermarket network into Manchester. Last month the UK’s largest independent used car retail group revealed its plans to near-treble revenues to £2bn in a “medium term” strategy which would...
Businessam-online.com

CarMoney appoints Rachel Elliott as regional sales manager

CarMoney has appointed Rachel Elliot as its new Midlands regional sales manager as it targets expansion in the area. She joins the motor finance business with previous experience as an area sales manager with a major motor finance business and as an account manager in a leading automotive software platform operator.
Marketsaithority.com

Automotive Transformation Group Created to Revolutionise Vehicle Sales Enabling Billions in Online Sales as Industry Rapidly Digitises

Automotive Transformation Group is officially launched today as new entity for recently merged leading auto industry suppliers, Autofutura and GForces. With a mission to transform the automotive sales process for OEMs, dealers, financiers and of course, consumers, its data and technology solutions drive seamless, real-time transactions. Automotive Transformation Group has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy