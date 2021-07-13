GForces and Autofutura merger forms Automotive Transformation Group
GForces and Autofutura have promised to join the dots of automotive e-commerce as Automotive Transformation Group following the UK tech businesses' merger back in April. Chief executive Christian Erlandson and chief revenue officer Tim Smith spoke to AM ahead of the official launch of the new business which claims to be facilitating a shift to automotive e-commerce which could generate an additional £2.2 billion profit for automotive retail each year.www.am-online.com
