Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buford, GA

Buford bear? Some in neighborhood are concerned

By WSB TV
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWqwL_0avIjau700

Josh Garrett and his fiancé Kelsey Locklear have seen them with their own eyes. Black bears.

“We’ve had a couple by our house. We’ve seen them in the backyard, and I think that’s pretty cool,” Garrett said.

Channel 2 Action News has gotten videos of two of them spotted in the Buford area of Gwinnett County, both from last week.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources believes it’s the same bear.

“He crossed I-85 at least twice successfully,” DNR Urban Wildlife Manager Kaitlin Goode said.

Goode told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that he was also spotted outside a Norcross business last month.

Last Friday, a bear was hit by a car in the same general area and had to be euthanized.

“He was a smart little bear. It was impressive. I hope he wasn’t the one that got hit, but it’s one of those things that does happen,” Goode said.

Josh Garrett said there’s plenty of wooded areas around Buford for a bear, but also lots of crowded highways.

“They’re very beneficial to the environment, truthfully. It’s just a shame they get caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Garrett said.

DNR says if the bear sightings suddenly stop in the Buford area, it’s likely the animal they were tracking is the one that unfortunately was hit by a car.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Buford, GA
City
Norcross, GA
Buford, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Little Bear#Channel 2#Dnr#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

NE Ga roundup: Forsyth man sentenced in Athens, Oconee Co GOP meets

A man from Monroe County is sentenced in Clarke County Superior Court: 25 year-old Donald Wright gets two years in prison, his punishment for stalking charges in Athens, charges that were leveled by a former girlfriend. University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock is among the speakers at tonight’s meeting...
Habersham County, GAPosted by
WGAU

Boat capsizes, man missing in Habersham Co

Crews are searching for a man whose capsized boat was found at a north Georgia reservoir after storms passed through the area. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they got reports of a possible drowning at a small city waterworks reservoir near Mount Airy. The missing man had not been heard from since late Thursday evening, when severe storms came through the area.
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Petition aims to save trees at Varsity location

A petition is making the rounds, asking that the trees on the property that was home to the Varsity restaurant not be taken down by developers: the Varsity, at Broad and Milledge for the better part of six decades, closed last month. From the petition website... As the era of...
Potomac, MDPosted by
WGAU

Bad dog! Pooch runs off, falls 20 feet down abandoned well

POTOMAC, Md. — A Labrador retriever mix escaped from its owners on Saturday, running off and falling into an abandoned well. Montgomery County Fire Rescue said the owners heard whimpering coming from the Norwood School and found the dog at the bottom of a 20-foot well, WUSA reported. They called...
Clarke County, GAPosted by
WGAU

CCSD changes mask guidance for new school year

With nine days until the start of a new school year in Athens, there is new coronavirus guidance from the Clarke County School District: after first saying masks would be optional, then that they would be mandatory for students younger than age 12, the School District’s Central Office now says face coverings will be required indoors at all elementary and middle schools, for students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, and they will be mandatory on all Clarke County School buses. First day of the new school year is August 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy