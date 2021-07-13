Cancel
A novel RyR1-selective inhibitor prevents and rescues sudden death in mouse models of malignant hyperthermia and heat stroke

By Toshiko Yamazawa, Takuya Kobayashi, Nagomi Kurebayashi, Masato Konishi, Satoru Noguchi, Takayoshi Inoue, Yukiko U. Inoue, Ichizo Nishino, Shuichi Mori, Hiroto Iinuma, Noriaki Manaka, Hiroyuki Kagechika, Arkady Uryash, Jose Adams, Jose R. Lopez, Xiaochen Liu, Christine Diggle, Paul D. Allen, Sho Kakizawa, Keigo Ikeda, Bangzhong Lin, Yui Ikemi, Kazuto Nunomura, Shinsaku Nakagawa, Takashi Sakurai, Takashi Murayama
Cover picture for the articleMutations in the type 1 ryanodine receptor (RyR1), a Ca2+ release channel in skeletal muscle, hyperactivate the channel to cause malignant hyperthermia (MH) and are implicated in severe heat stroke. Dantrolene, the only approved drug for MH, has the disadvantages of having very poor water solubility and long plasma half-life. We show here that an oxolinic acid-derivative RyR1-selective inhibitor, 6,7-(methylenedioxy)-1-octyl-4-quinolone-3-carboxylic acid (Compound 1, Cpd1), effectively prevents and treats MH and heat stroke in several mouse models relevant to MH. Cpd1 reduces resting intracellular Ca2+, inhibits halothane- and isoflurane-induced Ca2+ release, suppresses caffeine-induced contracture in skeletal muscle, reduces sarcolemmal cation influx, and prevents or reverses the fulminant MH crisis induced by isoflurane anesthesia and rescues animals from heat stroke caused by environmental heat stress. Notably, Cpd1 has great advantages of better water solubility and rapid clearance in vivo over dantrolene. Cpd1 has the potential to be a promising candidate for effective treatment of patients carrying RyR1 mutations.

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of green synthesis silver nanoparticles targeting skin and soft tissue infectious agents

Combining traditional medicine with nanotechnology therefore opens the door to innovative strategies for treating skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) and also contributes to the fight against the rise of antimicrobial resistance. Acanthospermum australe (Loefl.) Kuntze is a medicinal plant used by indigenous peoples in northeastern Argentina to treat SSTIs. Spherical and stable silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) of 14 ± 2 nm were synthesized from the aqueous extract of A. australe and silver nitrate. The antimicrobial activity against main species causing SSTIs and cytotoxicity on peripheral blood mononuclear cells of AgNP solution and its synthesis components were evaluated. Compared to its synthesis components, AgNP solution showed greater antimicrobial activity and lower cytotoxicity. The antimicrobial activity of AgNPs was due to the silver and not to the metabolites of the aqueous extract present on the surface of the nanoparticles. The plant extract played an important role in the formation of stable AgNPs and acted as a modulator of cytotoxic and immune responses.
ScienceNature.com

Substrate reduction therapy for Krabbe disease and metachromatic leukodystrophy using a novel ceramide galactosyltransferase inhibitor

Krabbe disease (KD) and metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) are caused by accumulation of the glycolipids galactosylceramide (GalCer) and sulfatide and their toxic metabolites psychosine and lysosulfatide, respectively. We discovered a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor (S202) of ceramide galactosyltransferase (CGT), the key enzyme for GalCer biosynthesis, and characterized its use as substrate reduction therapy (SRT). Treating a KD mouse model with S202 dose-dependently reduced GalCer and psychosine in the central (CNS) and peripheral (PNS) nervous systems and significantly increased lifespan. Similarly, treating an MLD mouse model decreased sulfatides and lysosulfatide levels. Interestingly, lower doses of S202 partially inhibited CGT and selectively reduced synthesis of non-hydroxylated forms of GalCer and sulfatide, which appear to be the primary source of psychosine and lysosulfatide. Higher doses of S202 more completely inhibited CGT and reduced the levels of both non-hydroxylated and hydroxylated forms of GalCer and sulfatide. Despite the significant benefits observed in murine models of KD and MLD, chronic CGT inhibition negatively impacted both the CNS and PNS of wild-type mice. Therefore, further studies are necessary to elucidate the full therapeutic potential of CGT inhibition.
CancerNature.com

CKD-506: A novel HDAC6-selective inhibitor that exerts therapeutic effects in a rodent model of multiple sclerosis

Despite advances in therapeutic strategies for multiple sclerosis (MS), the therapy options remain limited with various adverse effects. Here, the therapeutic potential of CKD-506, a novel HDAC6-selective inhibitor, against MS was evaluated in mice with myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein35–55 (MOG35–55)-induced experimental autoimmune encephalitis (EAE) under various treatment regimens. CKD-506 exerted prophylactic and therapeutic effects by regulating peripheral immune responses and maintaining blood–brain barrier (BBB) integrity. In MOG35–55-re-stimulated splenocytes, CKD-506 decreased proliferation and downregulated the expression of IFN-γ and IL-17A. CKD-506 downregulated the levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the blood of EAE mice. Additionally, CKD-506 decreased the leakage of intravenously administered Evans blue into the spinal cord; CD4+ T cells and CD4−CD11b+CD45+ macrophage/microglia in the spinal cord was also decreased. Moreover, CKD-506 exhibited therapeutic efficacy against MS, even when drug administration was discontinued from day 15 post-EAE induction. Disease exacerbation was not observed when fingolimod was changed to CKD-506 from day 15 post-EAE induction. CKD-506 alleviated depression-like behavior at the pre-symptomatic stage of EAE. In conclusion, CKD-506 exerts therapeutic effects by regulating T cell- and macrophage-mediated peripheral immune responses and strengthening BBB integrity. Our results suggest that CKD-506 is a potential therapeutic agent for MS.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.
ScienceNature.com

Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.
ScienceNature.com

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
ScienceNature.com

Prediction of corneal graft rejection using central endothelium/Descemet’s membrane complex thickness in high-risk corneal transplants

To determine whether measurements of Endothelium/Descemet complex thickness (En/DMT) are of predictive value for corneal graft rejection after high-risk corneal transplantation, we conducted this prospective, single-center, observational case series including sixty eyes (60 patients) at high risk for corneal graft rejection (GR) because of previous immunologic graft failure or having at least two quadrants of stromal vascularization. Patients underwent corneal transplant. At 1st, 3rd, 6th, 9th, and 12th postoperative month, HD-OCT imaging of the cornea was performed, and the corneal status was determined clinically at each visit by a masked cornea specialist. Custom-built segmentation tomography algorithm was used to measure the central En/DMT. Relationships between baseline factors and En/DMT were explored. Time dependent covariate Cox survival regression was used to assess the effect of post-operative En/DMT changes during follow up. A longitudinal repeated measures model was used to assess the relationship between En/DMT and graft status. Outcome measures included graft rejection, central Endothelium/Descemet’s complex thickness, and central corneal thickness (CCT). In patients with GR (35%), the central En/DMT increased significantly 5.3 months (95% CI: 2, 11) prior to the clinical diagnosis of GR, while it remained stable in patients without GR. During the 1-year follow up, the rejected grafts have higher mean pre-rejection En/DMTs (p = 0.01), compared to CCTs (p = 0.7). For En/DMT ≥ 18 µm cut-off (at any pre-rejection visit), the Cox proportional hazard ratio was 6.89 (95% CI: 2.03, 23.4; p = 0.002), and it increased to 9.91 (95% CI: 3.32, 29.6; p < 0.001) with a ≥ 19 µm cut-off. In high-risk corneal transplants, the increase in En/DMT allowed predicting rejection prior to the clinical diagnosis.
WorldNature.com

Occupational exposure and radiobiological risk from thyroid radioiodine therapy in Saudi Arabia

Worldwide, thyroid cancer accounts for some 10% of total cancer incidence, most markedly for females. Thyroid cancer radiotherapy, typically using 131I (T1/2 8.02 days; β− max energy 606 keV, branching ratio 89.9%), is widely adopted as an adjunct to surgery or to treat inoperable cancer and hyperthyroidism. With staff potentially receiving significant doses during source preparation and administration, radiation protection and safety assessment are required in ensuring practice complies with international guidelines. The present study, concerning a total of 206 patient radioiodine therapies carried out at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center over a 6-month period, seeks to evaluate patient and occupational exposures during hospitalization, measuring ambient doses and estimating radiation risk. Using calibrated survey meters, patient exposure dose-rate estimates were obtained at a distance of 30-, 100- and 300 cm from the neck region of each patient. Occupational and ambient doses were measured using calibrated thermoluminescent dosimeters. The mean and range of administered activity (AA, in MBq) for the thyroid cancer and hyperthyroidism treatment groups were 4244 ± 2021 (1669–8066), 1507.9 ± 324.1 (977.9–1836.9), respectively. The mean annual occupational doses were 1.2 mSv, that for ambient doses outside of the isolation room corridors were found to be 0.2 mSv, while ambient doses at the nursing station were below the lower limit of detection. Exposures to staff from patients being treated for thyroid cancer were less compared to hyperthyroidism patients. With a well-defined protocol, also complying with international safety requirements, occupational exposures were found to be relatively high, greater than most reported in previous studies.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptome of rat subcortical white matter and spinal cord after spinal injury and cortical stimulation

Spinal cord injury disrupts ascending and descending neural signals causing sensory and motor dysfunction. Neuromodulation with electrical stimulation is used in both clinical and research settings to induce neural plasticity and improve functional recovery following spinal trauma. However, the mechanisms by which electrical stimulation affects recovery remain unclear. In this study we examined the effects of cortical electrical stimulation following injury on transcription at several levels of the central nervous system. We performed a unilateral, incomplete cervical spinal contusion injury in rats and delivered stimulation for one week to the contralesional motor cortex to activate the corticospinal tract and other pathways. RNA was purified from bilateral subcortical white matter and 3 levels of the spinal cord. Here we provide the complete data set in the hope that it will be useful for researchers studying electrical stimulation as a therapy to improve recovery from the deficits associated with spinal cord injury.
GoogleNature.com

Antioxidant and food additive BHA prevents TNF cytotoxicity by acting as a direct RIPK1 inhibitor

Butylate hydroxyanisole (BHA) is a synthetic phenol that is widely utilized as a preservative by the food and cosmetic industries. The antioxidant properties of BHA are also frequently used by scientists to claim the implication of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in various cellular processes, including cell death. We report on the surprising finding that BHA functions as a direct inhibitor of RIPK1, a major signaling hub downstream of several immune receptors. Our in silico analysis predicts binding of 3-BHA, but not 2-BHA, to RIPK1 in an inactive DLG-out/Glu-out conformation, similar to the binding of the type III inhibitor Nec-1s to RIPK1. This predicted superior inhibitory capacity of 3-BHA over 2-BHA was confirmed in cells and using in vitro kinase assays. We demonstrate that the reported protective effect of BHA against tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-induced necroptotic death does not originate from ROS scavenging but instead from direct RIPK1 enzymatic inhibition, a finding that most probably extends to other reported effects of BHA. Accordingly, we show that BHA not only protects cells against RIPK1-mediated necroptosis but also against RIPK1 kinase-dependent apoptosis. We found that BHA treatment completely inhibits basal and induced RIPK1 enzymatic activity in cells, monitored at the level of TNFR1 complex I under apoptotic conditions or in the cytosol under necroptosis. Finally, we show that oral administration of BHA protects mice from RIPK1 kinase-dependent lethality caused by TNF injection, a model of systemic inflammatory response syndrome. In conclusion, our results demonstrate that BHA can no longer be used as a strict antioxidant and that new functions of RIPK1 may emerge from previously reported effects of BHA.
ScienceNature.com

Allele frequency differentiation at height-associated SNPs among continental human populations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Methods to detect polygenic adaptation have recently been shown to be sensitive to uncorrected stratification in GWAS, thereby casting doubts on whether polygenic adaptation is prevalent among humans. Consistent with a signal of adaptation at human height loci, the mean FST among African, East Asian, and European populations was shown to be significantly higher at height-associated SNPs than that at non-associated SNPs. This conclusion was reached, however, using height-associated SNPs ascertained from a GWAS design impacted by residual confounding due to uncorrected stratification. Specifically, we show here that the estimated effect sizes are significantly correlated with population structure across continents, potentially explaining the elevated differentiation previously reported. We alleviated these concerns of confounding by ascertaining height-associated SNPs from two biobank GWAS (UK Biobank, UKB, and Biobank Japan, BBJ), where measures to control for confounding in GWAS are more effective. Consistent with a global signature of polygenic adaptation, we found that compared to non-associated SNPs, frequencies of height-associated SNPs are indeed significantly more differentiated among continental populations from both the 1000 Genomes Project (p = 0.0012 for UKB and p = 0.0265 for BBJ), and the Human Genome Diversity Project (p = 0.0225 for UKB and p = 0.0032 for BBJ). However, we found no significant difference among continental populations in polygenic height scores. Through simulations, we found that polygenic score-based statistics could lose power in detecting polygenic adaptation in presence of independent converging selections, thereby potentially explaining the inconsistent results based on FST and polygenic scores.
ScienceNature.com

Contaminant emissions as indicators of chemical elements in the snow along a latitudinal gradient in southern Andes

The chemical composition of snow provides insights on atmospheric transport of anthropogenic contaminants at different spatial scales. In this study, we assess how human activities influence the concentration of elements in the Andean mountain snow along a latitudinal transect throughout Chile. The concentration of seven elements (Al, Cu, Fe, Li, Mg, Mn and Zn) was associated to gaseous and particulate contaminants emitted at different spatial scales. Our results indicate carbon monoxide (CO) averaged at 20 km and nitrogen oxide (NOx) at 40 km as the main indicators of the chemical elements analyzed. CO was found to be a significant predictor of most element concentrations while concentrations of Cu, Mn, Mg and Zn were positively associated to emissions of NOx. Emission of 2.5 μm and 10 μm particulate matter averaged at different spatial scales was positively associated to concentration of Li. Finally, the concentration of Zn was positively associated to volatile organic compounds (VOC) averaged at 40 km around sampling sites. The association between air contaminants and chemical composition of snow suggests that regions with intensive anthropogenic pollution face reduced quality of freshwater originated from glacier and snow melting.
ScienceNature.com

Development of custom lead shield and strainer for targeted irradiation for mice in the gamma cell chamber

We presented a development of a custom lead shield and mouse strainer for targeted irradiation from the gamma-cell chamber. This study was divided into two parts i.e., to (i) fabricate the shield and strainer from a lead (Pb) and (ii) optimize the irradiation to the mice-bearing tumour model with 2 and 8 Gy absorbed doses. The lead shielding was fabricated into a cuboid shape with a canal on the top and a hole on the vertical side for the beam path. Respective deliveries doses of 28 and 75 Gy from gamma-cell were used to achieve 2 and 8 Gy absorbed doses at the tumour sites.
ScienceNature.com

The conserved ASTN2/BRINP1 locus at 9q33.1–33.2 is associated with major psychiatric disorders in a large pedigree from Southern Spain

We investigated the genetic causes of major mental disorders (MMDs) including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder I, major depressive disorder and attention deficit hyperactive disorder, in a large family pedigree from Alpujarras, South of Spain, a region with high prevalence of psychotic disorders. We applied a systematic genomic approach based on karyotyping (n = 4), genotyping by genome-wide SNP array (n = 34) and whole-genome sequencing (n = 12). We performed genome-wide linkage analysis, family-based association analysis and polygenic risk score estimates. Significant linkage was obtained at chromosome 9 (9q33.1–33.2, LOD score = 4.11), a suggestive region that contains five candidate genes ASTN2, BRINP1, C5, TLR4 and TRIM32, previously associated with MMDs. Comprehensive analysis associated the MMD phenotype with genes of the immune system with dual brain functions. Moreover, the psychotic phenotype was enriched for genes involved in synapsis. These results should be considered once studying the genetics of psychiatric disorders in other families, especially the ones from the same region, since founder effects may be related to the high prevalence.
ScienceNature.com

Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can induce acute inflammatory response like acute lung inflammation (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to severe progression and mortality. Therapeutics for treatment of SARS-CoV-2-triggered respiratory inflammation are urgent to be discovered. Our previous study shows that Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated the antiviral effects of a Salvia miltiorrhiza compound, Danshensu, in vitro and in vivo, including the mechanism of S protein-mediated virus attachment and entry into target cells. In authentic and pseudo-typed virus assays in vitro, Danshensu displayed a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 with EC50 of 0.97 μM, and potently inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein-pseudo-typed virus (SARS-CoV-2 S) into ACE2-overexpressed HEK-293T cells (IC50 = 0.31 μM) and Vero-E6 cell (IC50 = 4.97 μM). Mice received SARS-CoV-2 S via trachea to induce ALI, while the VSV-G treated mice served as controls. The mice were administered Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg/kg, i.v., once) or Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg·kg-1·d-1, oral administration, for 7 days) before SARS-CoV-2 S infection. We showed that SARS-CoV-2 S infection induced severe inflammatory cell infiltration, severely damaged lung tissue structure, highly expressed levels of inflammatory cytokines, and activated TLR4 and hyperphosphorylation of the NF-κB p65; the high expression of angiotensinogen (AGT) and low expression of ACE2 at the mRNA level in the lung tissue were also observed. Both oral and intravenous pretreatment with Danshensu dose-dependently alleviated the pathological alterations in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 S. This study not only establishes a mouse model of pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 S) induced ALI, but also demonstrates that Danshensu is a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients to inhibit the lung inflammatory response.
ScienceNature.com

Inflating the role of stromal cells in CD8 T cell memory

Lung fibroblastic stromal cells support inflating memory CD8+ T cells after vaccination with an adenovirus vector through the creation of organized lymphoid structures that support the metabolic fitness of these expanded antigen-specific T cells. As vividly illustrated by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the ability to generate safe, potent and flexible vaccines...
ScienceNature.com

Non-flipping DNA glycosylase AlkD scans DNA without formation of a stable interrogation complex

The multi-step base excision repair (BER) pathway is initiated by a set of enzymes, known as DNA glycosylases, able to scan DNA and detect modified bases among a vast number of normal bases. While DNA glycosylases in the BER pathway generally bend the DNA and flip damaged bases into lesion specific pockets, the HEAT-like repeat DNA glycosylase AlkD detects and excises bases without sequestering the base from the DNA helix. We show by single-molecule tracking experiments that AlkD scans DNA without forming a stable interrogation complex. This contrasts with previously studied repair enzymes that need to flip bases into lesion-recognition pockets and form stable interrogation complexes. Moreover, we show by design of a loss-of-function mutant that the bimodality in scanning observed for the structural homologue AlkF is due to a key structural differentiator between AlkD and AlkF; a positively charged β-hairpin able to protrude into the major groove of DNA.

