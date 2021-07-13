A novel RyR1-selective inhibitor prevents and rescues sudden death in mouse models of malignant hyperthermia and heat stroke
Mutations in the type 1 ryanodine receptor (RyR1), a Ca2+ release channel in skeletal muscle, hyperactivate the channel to cause malignant hyperthermia (MH) and are implicated in severe heat stroke. Dantrolene, the only approved drug for MH, has the disadvantages of having very poor water solubility and long plasma half-life. We show here that an oxolinic acid-derivative RyR1-selective inhibitor, 6,7-(methylenedioxy)-1-octyl-4-quinolone-3-carboxylic acid (Compound 1, Cpd1), effectively prevents and treats MH and heat stroke in several mouse models relevant to MH. Cpd1 reduces resting intracellular Ca2+, inhibits halothane- and isoflurane-induced Ca2+ release, suppresses caffeine-induced contracture in skeletal muscle, reduces sarcolemmal cation influx, and prevents or reverses the fulminant MH crisis induced by isoflurane anesthesia and rescues animals from heat stroke caused by environmental heat stress. Notably, Cpd1 has great advantages of better water solubility and rapid clearance in vivo over dantrolene. Cpd1 has the potential to be a promising candidate for effective treatment of patients carrying RyR1 mutations.www.nature.com
