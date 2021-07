Virginia Sue Drake, 98, a resident of Palouse, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home in Palouse, where had lived for the past six years. In honor of Virginia Sue, an open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 215 N. Beach St. in Palouse, for friends and family wishing to remember Virginia Sue and the many warm memories she bestowed upon us in her lifetime.