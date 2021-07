Diamonds are seeing surging popularity in nations that are emerging from lockdowns with the rollout of vaccines. Large-volume retailers like Blue Nile are reporting strong diamond sales with average purchase prices increasing by double-digits. And auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s, which in the years before the pandemic had struggled to sell white diamonds, are now doing so at record numbers. Last week, Sotheby’s set a record when it sold a 100-plus-carat flawless diamond for more than $12 million — fully paid for with cryptocurrency.