Mary Ann Delzer (Harlan) passed away peacefully the evening of Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 83 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 19, 1937, to Charles and Nellie Harlan in Potlatch. She grew up in Garfield and graduated from high school there in 1955. She married Donald B. Delzer on March 6, 1957. She attended Eastern Washington State College in Cheney, Wash., where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in education Aug. 3, 1962. In 1966, she and the family moved into her longtime home on California Street in Garfield. Mary Ann taught as a substitute teacher for about 10 years and enjoyed working as the town librarian from 1972 until her retirement in 1998.