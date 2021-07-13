SITA acquires aviation sustainability tech platform Safety Line

Swiss International Air Lines made this announcement:. SWISS has established the first-ever end-to-end logistics chain for importing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Switzerland in collaboration with various partners. This makes SWISS the first commercial airline to use SAF in its scheduled flight operations from Switzerland. Thanks to its highly advanced aircraft such as the A32Xneo family, SWISS’s initial SAF delivery is sufficient to fuel more than 175 flights. SWISS customers can pay full regard to environmental care in their air travels by promoting the use of SAF via the Compensaid program. Subject to further development, including a scaling-up of production, the use of SAF can sustainably reduce carbon emissions.