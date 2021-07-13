Cancel
SITA acquires aviation sustainability tech platform Safety Line

By Kevin May
phocuswire.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirline and airport tech provider SITA has bought fellow French travel brand Safety Line. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Safety Line was created in 2010 by Pierre Jouniaux in Paris, France, with a strategy to organize and manage data for airlines so that they can make decisions that reduce fuel consumption and subsequent CO2 levels.

