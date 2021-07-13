Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Two North County Students Receive First Responder Badge of Honor Scholarships from Wheelhouse Credit Union

osidenews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego CA—Wheelhouse Credit Union (Wheelhouse) has awarded five $1,000 “Badge of Honor” Scholarships to college-bound students to honor the heroic efforts of San Diego County’s first responders and their families. The scholarships were awarded to rising college freshmen with a parent/grandparent/legal guardian who is an active member of law enforcement, fire protection service, healthcare or EMT in San Diego County.

