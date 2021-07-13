Two North County Students Receive First Responder Badge of Honor Scholarships from Wheelhouse Credit Union
San Diego CA—Wheelhouse Credit Union (Wheelhouse) has awarded five $1,000 “Badge of Honor” Scholarships to college-bound students to honor the heroic efforts of San Diego County’s first responders and their families. The scholarships were awarded to rising college freshmen with a parent/grandparent/legal guardian who is an active member of law enforcement, fire protection service, healthcare or EMT in San Diego County.www.osidenews.com
Comments / 0