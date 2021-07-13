Michael Allio receives rose, Twitter love for latest "Bachelorette" episode

As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 7 airing on ABC this Monday, are Greg and Katie going to have a chance to spend more time together? All signs suggest so!. We’ve known for a while that he is one of the potential favorites to get the final rose at the end of this. He received the first impression rose shortly after coming out of a limo and after that, he got a one-on-one date the very next episode. They got to a great start, but there is a downside to being such an instant favorite. Shortly after the fact, you start to struggle with other guys getting attention. It’s only human nature — you thought you were at the top of the pecking order and things start to shift and change quickly.