Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Michael Allio receives rose, Twitter love for latest "Bachelorette" episode

record-courier.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a severe injury last week, Michael Allio barely got any screen time on this week's episode of "The Bachelorette," but he did get a rose and a lot of love on Twitter. Once again, the latest Bachelorette episode focused heavily on whether one person was "there for the right reasons." Bachelorette Katie Thurston has been kicking off men whose intentions have been questioned by other contestants, and this week's target, Hunter Montgommery, was no exception and he did not receive a rose at the end of the night.

www.record-courier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roses#Copley#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Karl Smith Is Grilled Over the Drama He Caused in Heated Bachelorette: Men Tell All Preview

In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday, July 26's Men Tell All episode for season 17 of The Bachelorette, the men confront Karl Smith for telling Katie Thurston that there were multiple contestants who weren't there for the right reasons. While this is a staple situation in Bachelor nation—like, who isn't trying to become the next Bachelor?—the news rattled Katie, causing her to have doubt in her suitors.
TV & VideosNewsweek

'The Bachelorette': How Katie Thurston Made Rose Ceremony Most Brutal Ever

The Bachelorette is built around those dramatic rose ceremonies, where the main contestant chooses her favorites out of those remaining. This year, however, Katie Thurston has decided to flip it into something slightly different. We break down the most recent episode of The Bachelorette and what Thurston did so differently.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Meet Michelle Young's Potential 'Bachelorette' Contestants!

ABC just went ahead and dropped 35 potential contestants for Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette—but please be advised that not everyone is expected to make the cut. So far, we only know the first names, ages, and hometowns of Michelle's contestants, but expect more info (like bios and official headshots) once ABC has finalized the cast. And of course, Reality Steve is out here doing the Bachelor Lord's work and gathering Instagram handles, though everyone is likely private thanks to ABC's pretty strict rules.
TV Showsbeaconjournal.com

Here come Hometowns: Bachelorette chooses Copley's Michael Allio for final 4

Bachelorette Katie Thurston is about to meet some more Akronites. In Monday's episode, Thurston picked her final four contestants, which included Greg Grippo, Justin Glaze, Blake Moynes, and, yes, Twitter favorite Michael Allio of Copley, who is listed as a business owner from Akron on the official ABC bio. Bachelorette:Week...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Do Greg, Katie have another date?

As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 7 airing on ABC this Monday, are Greg and Katie going to have a chance to spend more time together? All signs suggest so!. We’ve known for a while that he is one of the potential favorites to get the final rose at the end of this. He received the first impression rose shortly after coming out of a limo and after that, he got a one-on-one date the very next episode. They got to a great start, but there is a downside to being such an instant favorite. Shortly after the fact, you start to struggle with other guys getting attention. It’s only human nature — you thought you were at the top of the pecking order and things start to shift and change quickly.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 7: Was Andrew S. eliminated by Katie Thurston?

We knew entering The Bachelorette episode 7 that the hardest decision yet was coming for Katie Thurston. We just didn’t expect it to involve Andrew Spencer. From everything that we’ve seen on the show so far, Andrew was a favorite of Katie’s for most of the season, and it felt like they had an instant connection from the moment they spent time together. We would’ve banked for sure on him making hometowns over anyone other than Greg and Blake, who have been established as the clear favorites.
TV ShowsPosted by
The US Sun

When is The Bachelorette Men Tell All episode?

EVERY season, fans look forward to the Men Tell All special to relive the drama, the fueds, the fights, and the friendships. With varying Covid restrictions, however, the possibility of Katie Thurston's season have a Men Tell All episode was still up in the air. When is The Bachelorette Men...
TV ShowsSanta Cruz Sentinel

TV tonight: ‘The Bachelorette’ faces toughest rose ceremony so far

“The Bachelorette” (8 p.m., ABC): With seven men left and hometown dates looming, Brendan and Mike feel the pressure of getting a one-on-one date as the only two yet to have coveted solo time with Katie. Does she choose one of them to join her for a romantic recreation of her beloved hometown? Later, four men join her on an artistic exploration inspired by New Mexico’s own Georgia O’Keefe, and one surprising gent studies the art of cuddling with our Bachelorette. Usually so confident in trusting her gut, Katie is faced with the hardest rose ceremony thus far and finds herself second-guessing her decision.
TV & Videosimdb.com

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 7 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Episode 7 of Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season was very emotional. Katie whittled down her suitors, handing out four roses for the upcoming hometown dates. Unfortunately, there were multiple emotional goodbyes. It was definitely a gripping episode, but thankfully there was a painting group date to provide some comedic relief. Oh, and the fashions, there were some cute outfits from Katie's dates, the girl chats with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, and the rose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy