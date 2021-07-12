Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Remembering “Mr. Wonderful” and his Ties to Louisiana

By Jay Whatley
Posted by 
1130 AM: The Tiger
1130 AM: The Tiger
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wrestling legend Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away. Let's look at his ties with the state of Louisiana. His name was Paul Orndorff, but many wrestling fans around the world will remember him as "Mr. Wonderful". His immense wrestling career took off back in the 1970's and spanned across generations. Orndorff retired as an in-ring performer in 2000 following a neck injury sustained during the WCW pay-per-view Fall Brawl.

1130thetiger.com

Comments / 0

1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Orndorff
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Randy Savage
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Sting
Person
Steve Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#University Of Tampa#Combat#Wcw#The Wwe Hall Of Fame#Canadian#The New Orleans Saints#Louisiana Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEPWMania

Paul Orndorff Passes Away At Age 71

The legendary Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has passed away. He was 71. Orndorff had dealt with health issues in recent years, including cancer & dementia. His son, Travis, took to Instagram this afternoon and announced the passing. He wrote, “It is with great sadness that I announce...
NFLTexarkana Gazette

Paul Orndorff, wrestler known as Mr. Wonderful, dies at 71

Paul Orndorff, the WWE Hall of Famer known to fans as Mr. Wonderful, who fought against Hulk Hogan in the first WrestleMania, died Monday in Fayetteville, Georgia. He was 71. Orndorff's death was announced by his son Travis Orndorff on Instagram. No cause was given. "Most of you will remember...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Confirms Retirement From Wrestling

Just to confirm. Second generation wrestlers are often put in an especially hard situation. Simply having to live up to your parent’s name is almost impossible to pull off a lot of the time and it is made even harder if you are the son or daughter of a successful wrestler. That can often drag a career down, and now it seems that such a career is officially over, which probably is not the biggest surprise.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Doctor Finally Speaks Out

If only it was Dr. Hiney! Former WWE Doctor Frank Romascavage recently discussed how Vince McMahon views the well being and overall health of his superstars in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Romascavage would discuss the toll that the WWE superstars put on their bodies and state that Vince McMahon views this solely as a business. Dr. Romascavage was a doctor in WWE and for Vince McMahon from 1993 to 2006. Credit to the outlet for the below quotes. Vince McMahon’s bold message to this top female WWE star just leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With WWE Diva Photo

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Why is The Miz in a wheelchair on WWE Raw?

POPULAR WWE star The Miz has left fans confused after he appeared on the show in a wheelchair. Here we outline why he’s been forced to take the measure and how he’s faring now. Why is The Miz in a wheelchair on WWE Raw?. The Miz has appeared in a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Called Out Edge ‘Ripoff’ In WWE

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘New Name’ After WWE Leaks

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar seems to have a new name now, as he had the nickname ‘The Bearded Butcher’ after joining their YouTube channel. His name was trending on social media earlier this week as his photos of him from an appearance on The Bearded Butchers YouTube channel started surfacing on social media.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Champions ‘Removed’ From Major Show

WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos successfully defended the titles this week against the Viking Raiders. They were previously advertised to make an appearance today on WWE The Bump show but they will not be making an appearance. CM Punk WWE SummerSlam Match Rumor Leaks. AJ Styles and...
Louisiana StateConnecticut Post

Louisiana HBCU system president announces his retirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The nation's only historically Black university system will be searching for a new leader. The Southern University System in Louisiana announced Friday that its president and chancellor, Ray Belton, will be retiring in the fall. Belton declared his intentions at a meeting of the college system's governing board.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
FanBuzz

How Kurt Angle Won Olympic Gold With a Broken Freakin’ Neck

Brock Lesnar. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Stone Cold Steve Austin. All WWE superstar wrestlers who are actual athletes, not just actors. But one athlete-wrestling star rises above the rest. His name is Kurt Angle, and he is a true American hero. Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle made a pro wrestling...
Musicoklahoman.com

'A genuine Okie': Byron Berline remembered for his musical prowess and encouraging words

From recording the fiddle solo for “Country Honk,” The Rolling Stones’ countrified version of “Honky Tonk Women,” on a Los Angeles street to instructing Arnold Schwarzenegger on how to convincingly wield a violin and bow for the 1976 movie “Stay Hungry" to donning one of the famed red shirts and playing with a classical quartet on an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Byron Berline's musical career is already legendary.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/19 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Celebrating Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff with a selection of great matches from his career (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Lee Malone for a great chat about Paul Orndorff, focusing on four fantastic bouts from his career. The matches looked at are from 1982 Mid South Wrestling where a young Mr. Wonderful faced fellow “Mr.,” the masked Mr. Olympia, 1985’s “Wrestling Classic” which pitted our man against Tito Santana in the quarter finals, the famous WWF World Title bout against Hulk Hogan in Toronto in 1986, and lastly the wild brawl with Cactus Jack at WCW Superbrawl 1993. We see so many of the things that made Orndorff great in these bouts, and you’ll hear Alan and Lee truly blown away by some of his work. On top of that, the lads discuss some of their earliest wrestling memories and how Mr. Wonderful contributed to those. Check it out!

Comments / 0

Community Policy