Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Chicken and Waffles Cobb Salad

By Meghan Splawn, Stacie Billis
BHG
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCook chicken strips according to package directions. If using corn on the cob, cook it at the same time: Remove husk and silks, wrap ears in foil, and bake on a sheet pan 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. (If using frozen corn, cook according to package directions.) Slice chicken into strips and cut corn kernels off cobs.

www.bhg.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Chicken And Waffles#Chicken Salad#Chicken Strips#Corn On The Cob#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Recipescleanfoodcrush.com

Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

Absolutely Delicious *tender* Pineapple Chicken prepared in my most favorite kitchen appliance: the crockpot. The Slow Cooker does the work and we don’t need to babysit!. Sweet & Tangy homemade pineapple sauce, made of fresh pineapple, coconut aminos, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger. VERY simple, but so good you’ll be making this sauce often!
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Dessert)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
RecipesAllrecipes.com

Chef John's Chicken Salad Summer Rolls Are a Fresh Spin on a Classic

Chicken salad on sliced bread makes for one of my favorite sandwiches of all time, but every once in a while, for a fun, and much more interesting change of pace, I'll shake things up and give it the old rice paper treatment. Above and beyond this being a significantly more exciting presentation, it's also see-through, which is very helpful if you forget what you rolled inside.
Recipestheprincegeorgejournal.com

Queenie Cooks: Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad

Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad is, at least to me, the epitome of what Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken Salad should be. I do like many of the more modern versions as well - from chicken pasta salads to curried chicken salad to varieties including grapes, nuts, and all kinds of exotic ingredients.
Recipesthepostnewspaper.net

No-bake dessert is ideal for warm weather entertaining

Backyard barbecues beckon and poolside entertaining reigns supreme every summer. After guests have had their fill of fire-licked grilled burgers, hot dogs and chicken, a refreshing dessert that won’t have summertime hosts sweating preparation can make for the perfect culinary capper. “Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars” marry tangy cream cheese with...
Recipessimplejoy.com

Salmon Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. Salmon Salad is an easy delicious meal that makes for a healthy sandwich. Serve it in lettuce cups for a great low carb lunch!. PIN THIS RECIPE FOR LATER!. If you are looking for more great take to work...
Posted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Best Chicken Souvlaki Salads

When talking about Buffalo food staples, chicken wings, pizza and beef on weck seem to get all the shine but there's one dish that I feel like is a staple because no matter what city I travel to, I've yet to find a city that makes it quite like we do. I love this dish so much so, I've tried it at several different restaurants in search of who makes it the best. What is the dish you ask? CHICKEN SOUVLAKI. The ancient dish according to forknplate.com; "...is considered a Greek food, and historians cite references to the dish in the writings of Aristotle (384-322 BC), Aristophanes (446-386 BC), and Homer, their senior by 400 or more years. The fact is, souvlaki was over a millennium old by the time Homer came along." So in other words, it's definitely more than a chicken salad with feta. In almost every city I've visited, I've ordered what the menu stated was a "greek salad" and it was in no comparison to a traditional Chicken Souvlaki. In my search for the perfect Souvlaki, I've noted the components that it has to be comprised of to make it super delish....
Food & DrinksBHG

Watermelon-Cucumber-Lime Refresher

Watermelon and cucumbers have among the highest water content of any fruit or vegetable at the produce stand. Watermelon also happens to be a potassium powerhouse, an important nutrient for maintaining fluid balance.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Fox News

Campfire Cones will be your new 'yummy summertime tradition'

Move over, . There’s a new summer treat taking campfire desserts to the next level. "Campfire Cones," from lifestyle blog Hip2Save, have all the elements of s’mores -- including the essential chocolate and marshmallow -- with room for more. Rather than being limited to a roasted marshmallow and chocolate between...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Cool Whip Chocolate Ganache

This Cool Whip chocolate ganache is so thick, rich, and creamy. It is a very simple recipe that is so delicious and ideal for numerous desserts. Here is the recipe:. Melt the chopped chocolate over a double boiler or in a microwave on high for 20 sec. intervals until smooth and fully melted.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Air Fryer Corn on the Cob is going to change the way you cook corn. Super fast, tender, and full of toasted corn flavor air fryer, corn is insanely delicious.
Food & DrinksBHG

Chicken Cashew Nut

In a wok or large skillet heat 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium-high until shimmering. Fry the cashews and chiles (if using) in the oil just enough to darken them slightly, 1 to 2 minutes, being careful not to let them burn. Using a slotted spoon, place them on a plate lined with a paper towel to drain.
Food & DrinksBHG

London Fog Spritz

In a small saucepan heat ½ cup water and ½ cup sugar until just simmering, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and add 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste. Cover; let cool. Chill up to 2 weeks.Nutrition analysis per serving: 25 calories, 0 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 0 mg sodium, 0% calicum, 0% iron.

Comments / 1

Community Policy