Animal Doctor: Climate change harming farm animals

By Dr. Michael Fox
Tulsa World
 13 days ago

It is a tragic irony that the billions of farm animals raised for human consumption are a major contributing factor to climate change, and that they are dying and suffering as a consequence of climatic extremes worldwide. In the U.S., livestock producers enjoy taxpayer support via the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Disaster Relief and Livestock Indemnity programs, which provide compensation for losses due to extreme heat and cold. But the animals have no relief.

#Farm Animals#Climate Change#Food Safety#Epidemics#Texas A M University#Usda#Gmo
