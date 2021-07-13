Animal Doctor: Climate change harming farm animals

Experts say the warming climate and abundance of hosts mean tick numbers are up in many areas, putting mammals at risk of illness. Blacklegged ticks in the West have infection levels similar to those in New England; the Lone Star tick has been spreading north; and the Asian longhorned tick, first seen in the U.S. in 2017, continues its spread, though it’s not clear if it is carrying diseases in this country. (Full story: ABC News, June 19)