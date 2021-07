A 70-year-old man in India is set to be reunited with his family this week, 45 years after narrowly escaping a plane crash that killed 95 people. After escaping an Indian Airlines plane crash in Mumbai, India, in October 1976, Sajjad Thangal cut off all communications with his family in the Kollam district of Kerala out of fear and shame. It wasn't until he was admitted to a shelter in 2019 when Thangal's extraordinary life story was uncovered by New Panvel social workers, The Times of India reported.