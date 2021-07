The thin patty is smashed and quickly cooked on the griddle. If not for corporate burnout, landlord issues, a missing taco maker, and a global pandemic, Brad and Crystal Reihl might not be what they are today: owners of what’s become one of the Coachella Valley’s best and buzziest burger joints, The Heyday. Lucky for them, everything worked out. After Crystal spent years helping to run a Long Beach-based menswear brand while Brad co-owned a merchandising company, both wanted out. At the end of 2017, Crystal left her job, Brad was bought out by his partners, and by spring 2018 the couple had relocated from Orange County to Palm Springs.