(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s number of vaccinated residents shrank by more than 500,000 last week after the state revealed it counted some doses twice. The discovery came Friday when the Department of Health said more than 11.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, down from 11.8 million the day before. The figure reflects vaccination rates in 66 of the state’s 67 counties. Philadelphia receives its own allocation of immunizations from the federal government.