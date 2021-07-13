Phillies 2021 MLB Draft
The Phillies took High School Pitcher Andrew Painter with the 13th Overall Pick of the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6’7 230 pound Right Hander is the 2nd straight High School Pitcher the Phillies have taken in the 1st Round. Painter pitched at Calvary Christian in Fort Lauderdale, FL, where he racked up a 6-1 record with a 0.31 era while striking out 91 batters in just 45 Innings. He was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year. He played with Manager Joe Girardi’s son in High School. He is expected to head to Clearwater to start his Professional Career.www.abc23.com
