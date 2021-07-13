Study finds COVID-19 reinfection rate less than 1% for those with severe illness
MU researchers create one of the largest studies of its kind in the U.S. A review of more than 9,000 U.S. patients with severe COVID-19 infection showed less than 1% contracted the illness again, with an average reinfection time of 3.5 months after an initial positive test. Those are the findings from a study conducted by researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and MU Health Care.showme.missouri.edu
