Study finds COVID-19 reinfection rate less than 1% for those with severe illness

People who are fully vaccinated are the most protected against COVID, but that doesn't mean there isn't any risk. Breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, as overall infections in the U.S. have increased due to the Delta variant—and while most of these breakthrough cases have been mild, there have been a handful of serious cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned early on that no vaccine is 100 percent effective, and that a very small number of vaccinated individuals could still develop a COVID infection requiring medical care. According to data from the agency, however, the risk is not the same for everyone. The CDC has found that there is one similarity that can be seen among 3 in 4 vaccinated people who do end up developing severe COVID.