Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Study finds COVID-19 reinfection rate less than 1% for those with severe illness

missouri.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMU researchers create one of the largest studies of its kind in the U.S. A review of more than 9,000 U.S. patients with severe COVID-19 infection showed less than 1% contracted the illness again, with an average reinfection time of 3.5 months after an initial positive test. Those are the findings from a study conducted by researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and MU Health Care.

showme.missouri.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Data#Nicotine Dependence#Asthma#The Mu School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
CancerPosted by
Ladders

Coffee can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection

Coffee has a new benefit: protecting you from COVID-19 infection. Starting your morning with a cup of coffee and having a few pick-me-ups throughout the day can lower your risk of getting sick with COVID-19, according to new research. A study led by researchers from Northwestern University found that drinking...
Public HealthL.A. Weekly

Those Who Get COVID-19 After Getting The Pfizer Vaccine Also Suffer From This

Breakthrough COVID-19 is causing a lot of stress for people who are inoculated. Here’s what these infections have in common in people who have the Pfizer vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines have curbed the pandemic, being the only measure capable of enforcing some control. While the initial months of the year were marked by a sharp decline of COVID-19 cases, this hasn’t been the case over the last couple of weeks, with new variants in circulation and groups of people who have yet to be inoculated. Then there’s breakthrough COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

75 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

People who are fully vaccinated are the most protected against COVID, but that doesn't mean there isn't any risk. Breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, as overall infections in the U.S. have increased due to the Delta variant—and while most of these breakthrough cases have been mild, there have been a handful of serious cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned early on that no vaccine is 100 percent effective, and that a very small number of vaccinated individuals could still develop a COVID infection requiring medical care. According to data from the agency, however, the risk is not the same for everyone. The CDC has found that there is one similarity that can be seen among 3 in 4 vaccinated people who do end up developing severe COVID.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is LESS EFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant than Pfizer and Moderna shots, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant than other shots, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-dose vaccine were twice as low compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Flu shot may help prevent severe COVID-19, study says

A flu shot might offer some protection against severe effects of COVID-19, a new study suggests. If you are infected with COVID-19, having had a flu shot makes it less likely you will suffer severe body-wide infection, blood clots, have a stroke or be treated in an intensive care unit, according to the study.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

COVID-19 breakthrough infections are now defined differently

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed the way it counts breakthrough cases, likecoach Bill Self's. A COVID-19 breakthrough infection is now defined as when a vaccinated person is hospitalized or dies from the disease. Mild- or no-symptom cases are not counted. The CDC...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections: What Vaccinated People Need To Know

Reports of people experiencing breakthrough coronavirus infections after getting vaccinated keep surfacing. It can be alarming to read headlines about more people getting sick or stories about the awful symptoms that come with it. But these cases don’t mean the shots are a failure ― it means they’re working. When...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Common cholesterol drug may reduce COVID-19 severity, study finds

Coronavirus patients taking statins prior to hospitalization substantially reduced their odds of in-hospital death and severe COVID-19, researchers found, confirming earlier findings. Statin drugs are frequently used to lower blood cholesterol levels and prevent cardiovascular disease. A team of scientists from University of California San Diego School of Medicine published...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

NYPD: Less than half of officers have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK - According to the NYPD, approximately just 43% of its officers have currently gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. The number is well below the 60% of staff at city-run health facilities that are fully vaccinated and below the 58% of all New Yorkers who have had a least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Heart medications do not affect COVID-19 outcomes, study finds

People with cardiovascular disease have a higher risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19, but the interaction between cardiovascular medications and COVID-19 is unclear. Analyzing hundreds of observational and research studies, scientists found that cardiovascular drugs do not affect COVID-19 outcomes. The results indicate that people at risk of or with...
Medical SciencePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Study finds common COVID-19 antibiotic isn’t more effective than placebo

An antibiotic commonly prescribed to treat COVID-19 has been found to be no more effective than a placebo. Research from the University of California, San Francisco shows that azithromycin didn’t offer more effectiveness than a placebo to prevent COVID-19 symptoms among non-hospitalized patients. In fact, the study showed that despite widespread prescription of the antibiotic, it might actually increase patients’ chances of hospitalization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy