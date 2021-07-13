A visit to the Last Frontier: Alaska is open, and busy, this summer

ANCHORAGE -- In the 19 years since opening Pablo's Bicycle Rentals in Anchorage, its owner said that business has never been as strong as it has been this summer. Due to overwhelming demand, Pablo's no longer takes reservations; it operates only on a first-come, first-served basis. Even on a drizzly Sunday morning, its staff was hustling to accommodate people, including my 8-year-old son and me, looking forward to riding the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail. The trail, which runs along Anchorage's coast, is regarded as one of the most picturesque paths in America.