The Department of Justice affirmed Thursday that it will not launch a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan’s nursing homes. The news comes almost a year after the Justice Department sent fact-finding letters to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and governors of three other states led by Democrats, looking to determine whether certain orders led to the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents. At the time, the Justice Department was considering whether to investigate the state under a federal law that protects the rights of people in public nursing homes, the Associated Press reported.