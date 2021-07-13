Cancel
Klamath Falls, OR

Ross, Nancy Ann (Dalcour)

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Ann Ross died June 15, 2021 in Portland, Ore. from complications from both Parkinson's disease and ALS. Nancy was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Nov. 11, 1957, to Ann and Lorn Dalcour. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1976. Nancy earned an Associate's Degree from OIT and then a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Oregon State University. She married Neil Ross in May 1982, and was a homemaker for many years. For 18 years she worked at Mary Woodward Elementary School in Tigard, Ore. as a secretary, reading and duty assistant and in the school garden. Her degree in horticulture and passion for children helped her to engage children in learning to garden. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and coworkers. She is survived by her children Brian, Catherine and Allison Ross; also sisters Lorann Poudrier, Jean Turnage and brother Gordon Dalcour, and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held on July 3, 2021 at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Ore.

