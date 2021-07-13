Jones Jr., Andrew Lee

Andrew Lee Jones, JR, 'Drew', known to family and friends as Buzz. Born in Klamath Falls on Dec. 28, 1959 and passed away on July 10, 2021. Survived by his son Jonnie Jones, Jonnie's mother Hollie Keffer, parents Andrew and Sarah Jones, sisters Angela DeRosier and Brenda Walker, and numerous nieces and nephews. Buzz had many interests and hobbies around the Klamath Basin. He enjoyed life to the fullest. His kindness and laughter will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will held on July 24, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Pelican Charter on Spring Street.