'Bonanza' hopes as Bank of England lifts dividend ban

For the first time since the pandemic began, Covid-19 is no longer the biggest fear haunting government. The case numbers are soaring and Chris Whitty is nervous, but everything right now suggests that the hospital numbers will be manageable. The vaccines are doing their work. If things go wrong, there’s the emergency button we pressed last time: lockdown, furlough money, compensation payments and a flood of borrowed cash. The big worry, now, is what happens if that button fails.