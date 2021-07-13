'Bonanza' hopes as Bank of England lifts dividend ban
A dividend “bonanza” awaits bank shareholders after City regulators finally scrapped limits on payouts introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, experts have said. Restrictions on dividends were imposed in March 2020 to ensure that lenders could weather huge potential losses but the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority has decided to lift the “extraordinary guardrails” immediately as the roll-out of the vaccine reduces uncertainty.www.telegraph.co.uk
