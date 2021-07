A glass of an agua fresca makes summer tolerable—and joyful. The water-based fresh fruit and produce drink (literally “fresh water”) is an oft-overlooked component of the menus at taquerias or small Mexican restaurants. They’re the colored concoctions immortalized on social media and in fine art, such as Eduardo Pingret’s 1852 painting Vendedora de aguas frescas, and today served from those plastic barrel-shaped containers with ladles hanging from their rims. On sight, a batch might appear to be juice or Kool-Aid, but the difference is in the details. In aguas frescas the fruit (watermelon is a go-to) or vegetables (cucumber is popular) are blended or compressed into the liquid (be it the more traditional water or, occasionally, milk) and then mixed with sugar. The process produces a light, refreshing beverage imbued with the flavor and the color of the ingredients and available in nearly limitless combinations. Aguas frescas cool you down and rejuvenate you, and are perfect with a warm, rich, salsa-dripping taco.