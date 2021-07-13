Days of ’47: The Mormon Wars of 1838
After Joseph Smith formed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the relocation of the Mormon faith began. Smith had a revelation suggesting that the land of their people would be near Jackson County, Missouri, where the second coming would take place and the city of Zion would be erected. This religious and holy ground would be what drew thousands of Mormons to the area, causing strife between the Mormon settlers and the non-Mormon people.www.postregister.com
