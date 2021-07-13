Easy Wok-Fried Greens
In a wok or large skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium-high until shimmering. Add garlic and Roasted Chile Powder and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add greens and sauce mixture. (If using greens with thick stems, add the sliced stems to the pan first, cooking 1 to 2 minutes before tossing in the leaves.) Cook, stirring frequently and adding a tablespoon of water at a time if the pan looks dry, until leaves are wilted and stalks are tender, 3 to 5 minutes. (Your timings will vary depending on the type of green(s) you're using. Spinach wilts almost immediately; sturdier greens like broccoli rabe and chard take a bit longer.) Sprinkle with pepper. Serve immediately. Serves 2 to 4.www.bhg.com
