Sticky Caramelized Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

This Southern Shrimp Gumbo is the perfect mix of Cajun spices, fresh vegetables, sausage and shrimp! It is a true Louisiana meal that can be served any time of year!. If you have never tried gumbo, it is one of those recipes that I highly recommend that you sample at least once in your life. Being from the south, this Southern Shrimp Gumbo is a recipe you see served at most traditional southern restaurants. The combination of ingredients is like nothing else I've ever tasted and can be completely tailored to your tastebuds. This shrimp gumbo recipe is best served over rice and takes patience to really deepen the flavors!