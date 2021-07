As a tech analyst, one of the perks of living in one of America’s most prominent tech hubs outside of Silicon Valley is the proximity to the companies I cover. When people think of Austin tech, they typically think of Dell Technologies, National Instruments, or, more recently, Oracle. Another perhaps less familiar name is Zoho, a global player in enterprise SaaS, Business Intelligence (BI) and data analytics services. While the company’s international headquarters is located across the world in Chennai, India, it recently moved its corporate headquarters from Pleasanton, CA, to Austin. Since the relocation, I would say I have been more attuned to the company’s movements.