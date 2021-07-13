Global REITs to seek data centers even after pandemic on digitalization trend

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 – Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced the presentation of 36 abstracts demonstrating the technical capabilities and clinical utility of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac. The research described in the abstracts was conducted at 14 leading cancer centers in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, reflecting the broad global adoption of the system. The abstracts are being reported at the 63rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), which is being held virtually July 25-29, 2021.“The Elekta Unity data presented at AAPM clearly validate the benefits of its scan, plan and treat capabilities to enable personalized radiation therapy,” said Kevin Brown, Distinguished Scientist at Elekta. “These abstracts also reflect the power of the Elekta MR-Linac Consortium, which played a critical role in developing the technology behind the first high-field MR-Linac, to generate robust data that drives evidence-based clinical decision making. We continue to expand the Consortium to build the collection of data from around the world and make advanced radiation medicine available to all cancer patients, regardless of where they are treated.”