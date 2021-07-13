KU's Bill Self speaks ... on strength of team, recruiting, NIL, injury report, camps

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. — Bill Self does not necessarily agree with pundits who have deemed his Kansas men’s basketball team an early favorite to win the Big 12 title and/or reach the Final Four following last week’s news that three key players had exited the NBA Draft and would play for the Jayhawks in 2021-22. “There will be people in our league … there have been a lot of people getting better this past month, primarily Texas,” Self, KU’s 19th-year head coach, said in a phone conversation with The Star on Monday. “Texas has just killed it through the portal, especially of late.”

