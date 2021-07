UPDATE (07/30/2021): the UK government has given the green light on london‘s holocaust memorial and learning centre designed by adjaye associates, ron arad architects and gustafson porter + bowman. to be built in the victoria tower gardens next to the houses of parliament, the plans were previously rejected by westminster city council in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the loss of public green space, as reported at the time by the guardian. the application was then ‘called in’ by the government for a public inquiry led by an independent planning inspector, who has now overturned the previous decision. work on the approved memorial will begin later in 2021.