Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MI

Mr. Kelly Jones

WSJM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Kelly Jones, 59, of St. Joseph, MI passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Service, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph. Burial will follow at Spring Run Cemetery. Friends may visit from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory of Kelly online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MI
Obituaries
City
Saint Joseph, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Kalamazoo, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Jones
Person
Ruth Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And Roll Music#Cremation#Mi#Borgess Hospital#Donald Diane#Goff Rrb Jones#St Joseph High School#Lake Michigan College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy