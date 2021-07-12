Mr. Kelly Jones
Mr. Kelly Jones, 59, of St. Joseph, MI passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Service, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph. Burial will follow at Spring Run Cemetery. Friends may visit from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory of Kelly online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.www.wsjm.com
