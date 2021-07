We noticed earlier this week that we’re not seeing as many Pixel 6 rumors as we expect for this time of the year. Google has never managed to stop leaks, and all of its Pixel devices have been unearthed well ahead of official announcements. Several Pixel 6 leaks have already spoiled the phone’s main secrets, so it’s not like Google is running a tighter ship. But just as we questioned the purported live Pixel 6 Pro image that hit the web a few days ago, Google was accidentally spoiling the name of the Pixel 6 XL. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro are...