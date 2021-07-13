KRAI News for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

In this week’s COVID-19 update for Moffat County, there are 47 active cases of COVID in the county right now, for a total of 1,227 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Three people are hospitalized at Memorial Regional Health. 27 Moffat County residents have died because of COVID-19 complications. Those three were not vaccinated according to the Moffat County Coroner. The Moffat County Dashboard is updated by County Commissioners on Mondays.