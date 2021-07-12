Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

5 Minutes of Breathing Is as Effective in Lowering Blood Pressure as Medication

By Lucy Danziger
Posted by 
K945
K945
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study has found that doing 5 minutes of breathing exercises works to lower blood pressure as effectively as medication does, according to researchers at CU Boulder. The breathing exercises are a specific type of inhaling to bring oxygen deep into the lungs, called Muscular Strength Training, which has been described as "working out your breathing muscles" since you need to inhale deeply to see the best results.

k945.com

Comments / 0

K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressures#Breathing Exercise#Blood Vessel#Cu Boulder#Imst#Americans#Cdc#Science Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Amazon
Related
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Obesity Drug Leads To Dramatic Weight Loss

Once-a-week injection of this drug led overweight or obese people to lose more than a fifth of their weight. A weekly injection of semaglutide can reduce body weight by more than 20 percent, a study has found. Semaglutide — which is now approved by the US FDA for weight management...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-in-four people may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. Pale skin or skin with a slight yellow tinge can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. Without enough B12 the blood cells produced...
Healththekatynews.com

3 Tricks to Manage Your Blood Pressure Naturally

About one-third of the population of adults in the United States suffer from high blood pressure or hypertension. High blood pressure can cause a number of health issues without even giving you any warning signs. Let’s understand it in a better way. What is High Blood Pressure?. High blood pressure...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher

There's no denying that heart disease should be a concern all Americans consider. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease causes about 1 in 4 deaths in the U.S., making it the country's No. 1 killer. But based on the portrayals of sudden chest-clutching and collapsing we often see on TV and in movies, it's easy to feel like a cardiac event is something that can strike anyone at anytime without warning. However, knowing whether or not you're at a heightened risk for heart disease doesn't have to be a mystery—and it also doesn't necessarily require several trips to the doctor for various tests and screenings (though those are always a good idea). Research shows that a quick self-check of your mouth can help you identify whether your heart disease risk is high. Read on to find out what to look for.
Stanford, CAstudyfinds.org

Eating yogurt and other fermented foods can help prevent diabetes, inflammation

STANFORD, Calif. — Eating yogurt can help tackle arthritis, type 2 diabetes, and even stress, according to what scientists are calling a “stunning” find. Researchers from Stanford University say fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, cottage cheese, kimchi, and kombucha tea boosts good gut bacteria and seems to help prevent inflammation — which can trigger diabetes and arthritis.
Diseases & Treatmentswausharaargus.com

Take control of high blood pressure

Did you know? Only about one in four adults with high blood pressure in the United States have it under control. The good news is that high blood pressure, a chronic illness that can be unsafe when not found or managed, can be controlled. While it is best to prevent high blood pressure before it becomes a problem, it is never too late to make a plan with your care team.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Abelacimab effective blood clot treatment, study suggests

A potentially game-changing treatment for people with, or at risk of, blood clots has been found effective by an international team of researchers led by McMaster University's Jeffrey Weitz. Weitz's team compared abelacimab with enoxaparin as a control drug in 412 patients undergoing knee replacement surgery. Results showed that just...
Sciencehometownfocus.us

Be wary of stem cell treatments; blood pressure meds help with dementia

Q: I’m considering having my own stem cells injected into me to improve physical and mental problems that I am having post-COVID-19 infection. What do you think? —James D., Huntington, New York. A: There’s been a lot of talk about using what are called autologous stem cells (your own) to...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This sleep problem could damage key blood vessels

Severe sleep apnea is associated with major changes in key arteries and could speed up vascular aging, according to new research. The study published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association sought to shed new light on the link between obstructive sleep apnea and “accelerated vascular aging,” a thickening or stiffening in some blood vessels that causes changes in their function and structure.
Healthchampiondiscountpharmacy.com

High Blood Pressure: Which Drug Works Best for You?

Two long used types of blood pressure drugs are equally effective, but the less popular one seems to have fewer side effects, according to a large "real-world" study. The two classes of medication are both recommended as "first-line" treatments for high blood pressure: angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs).
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Lingonberry juice can help lower high blood pressure

In a recent study, researchers found that long-term drinking of lingonberry juice lowers high blood pressure and improves the function of blood vessels. The lead researcher is Anne Kivimäki, MSc. At some point in their lives, many people develop elevated blood pressure, even hypertension and functional disturbances in blood vessels...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Combined effect of visit-to-visit variations in heart rate and systolic blood pressure on all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients

Elevated resting heart rate (RHR) and systolic blood pressure (SBP) are independent risk factors for all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients. However, the association of the visit‐to‐visit variation (VVV) in SBP and RHR with the risk of mortality in hypertensive patients remains unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of the VVVs in SBP and RHR on the risk of all-cause mortality. We enrolled 16,602 hypertensive patients from the Kailuan cohort study who underwent three health examinations from 2006 to 2010. The VVVs in SBP and RHR were defined by the coefficient of variation, standard deviation, variability independent of the mean, and average real variability. High variability was defined as the highest quartile of variability. Participants were classified numerically according to the number of high-variability parameters (e.g., a score of 2 indicated high variability in two parameters). Cox proportional hazards models were used to estimate hazard ratios for mortality. High VVVs in SBP and RHR were associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients. In the multivariable-adjusted model comparing a score of 0 with a score of 2, the hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals (CIs)) for all-cause mortality were 1.38 (1.11–1.69), 1.52 (1.24–1.87), 1.32 (1.07–1.63), and 1.43 (1.16–1.75) using the coefficient of variation, standard deviation, variability independent of the mean, and average real variability, respectively. High VVVs in SBP and RHR constituted an independent risk factor for all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients. High VVVs in SBP and RHR additively increased the risk of all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy