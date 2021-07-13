Oil Directionless, Gold Eyes U.S. CPI

A rollercoaster week for oil prices has WTI crude recovering almost half of the 15% plunge that took place over the past two prior weeks. Crude prices are slightly softer as energy traders await further developments with COVID-19 restrictions and if the demand outlook continues to improve across the US and Europe. Oil prices seem poised to head higher given US production is close to peaking and since OPEC+’s gradual plan to increase output will leave this market with a huge demand deficit.