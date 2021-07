(St. Paul MN-) St. Paul police have released body camera video of the traffic stop of state Representative John Thompson. Your browser does not support the audio element. The St. Paul Police Department denies Thompson was racially profiled. The question of whether Thompson lives in Minnesota or Wisconsin came up after Thompson was stopped for driving a vehicle with no front license plates and presented a Wisconsin driver's license to the officer. On Monday, Thompson released a statement about the incident and said he'd approve the release of the video.