Android 12 Beta 3 version has been released by Google, bringing the next big OS a step closer to the final stable build. The focus obviously is on smartphones and tablets, but the bigger screen isn’t being sidelined for now. Yes, the Android 12 OS will be the most exciting change for the TVs and Google has assured that fact with the beta version getting love in the form of some cool new features. The focus, for now, is on the UI elements, privacy controls and most of all security.