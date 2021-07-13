Dick Martin: Lake Erie offers prime smallmouth bass fishing

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBass fishermen fish for smallmouths all over Ohio. And there are excellent spots to seek some in lakes and streams from the Ohio River to Lake Erie. Some fish in other states too, and that can bring up arguments about which hotspot is best. Argue if you like, but for many there’s no question at all. The best bronzeback fishing in the state, and maybe in the whole country is in our big northern lake. It’s always tops, and this year so far, it’s been outstanding, according to the Division of Wildlife. I’m no expert on Lake Erie smallmouth fishing, but I’ve done a lot of it, and that means in water from near Toledo clear east to Conneaut, and the best of the best that I’ve found is in the Western Basin. If you’d like to catch some of these hard fighting and high leaping game fish, here are some places to try.

