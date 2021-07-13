Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Michael Allio receives rose, Twitter love for latest "Bachelorette" episode

Canton Repository
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a severe injury last week, Michael Allio barely got any screen time on this week's episode of "The Bachelorette," but he did get a rose and a lot of love on Twitter. Once again, the latest Bachelorette episode focused heavily on whether one person was "there for the right reasons." Bachelorette Katie Thurston has been kicking off men whose intentions have been questioned by other contestants, and this week's target, Hunter Montgommery, was no exception and he did not receive a rose at the end of the night.

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette#Roses#Copley#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Bachelorette': Nick Viall Says Katie Thurston Spoke to This Contestant Before the Show

The latest season of The Bachelorette kicked off in early June. But, before Katie Thurston even met the contestants who would be competing for her heart, she spoke with one of them online. According to former Bachelor star Nick Viall, who appeared in the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, Thurston spoke with Blake Moynes, who is due to join the show later on in the season.
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Karl Smith Is Grilled Over the Drama He Caused in Heated Bachelorette: Men Tell All Preview

In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday, July 26's Men Tell All episode for season 17 of The Bachelorette, the men confront Karl Smith for telling Katie Thurston that there were multiple contestants who weren't there for the right reasons. While this is a staple situation in Bachelor nation—like, who isn't trying to become the next Bachelor?—the news rattled Katie, causing her to have doubt in her suitors.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Meet Michelle Young's Potential 'Bachelorette' Contestants!

ABC just went ahead and dropped 35 potential contestants for Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette—but please be advised that not everyone is expected to make the cut. So far, we only know the first names, ages, and hometowns of Michelle's contestants, but expect more info (like bios and official headshots) once ABC has finalized the cast. And of course, Reality Steve is out here doing the Bachelor Lord's work and gathering Instagram handles, though everyone is likely private thanks to ABC's pretty strict rules.
TV Showsbeaconjournal.com

Here come Hometowns: Bachelorette chooses Copley's Michael Allio for final 4

Bachelorette Katie Thurston is about to meet some more Akronites. In Monday's episode, Thurston picked her final four contestants, which included Greg Grippo, Justin Glaze, Blake Moynes, and, yes, Twitter favorite Michael Allio of Copley, who is listed as a business owner from Akron on the official ABC bio. Bachelorette:Week...
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

‘The Chi’ recap: In Episode 8, love and jealousy are in the air

Each week, William Lee and Nina Metz recap and discuss the fourth season of “The Chi,” which airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on Showtime. The theme this week is young romance, with a dash of inspiration from the classic 1997 Black romance “Love Jones” (written and directed by Columbia College alum Theodore Witcher, and based on some of his own bohemian-artistic experiences in Chicago).
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Do Greg, Katie have another date?

As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 7 airing on ABC this Monday, are Greg and Katie going to have a chance to spend more time together? All signs suggest so!. We’ve known for a while that he is one of the potential favorites to get the final rose at the end of this. He received the first impression rose shortly after coming out of a limo and after that, he got a one-on-one date the very next episode. They got to a great start, but there is a downside to being such an instant favorite. Shortly after the fact, you start to struggle with other guys getting attention. It’s only human nature — you thought you were at the top of the pecking order and things start to shift and change quickly.
NFLJezebel

The Bachelorette's Michael A. Needs to Be Sent Home For His Own Good

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston has narrowed down her herd of average-looking men to a slim top four, all of whom will be participating in the much-anticipated Hometowns episode. On Monday night, Katie sent home Andrew, one of the last remaining men of color and the only one who attempted to have an honest conversation with her about race and potentially having interracial children. This was surprising considering Andrew was in the bottom two with Justin, a man who is largely forgettable because his time with Katie has been so incredibly meaningless, but he painted her some roses so I guess he gets to stay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy