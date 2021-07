The consumer price index data slightly shocked financial markets. Annual consumer inflation accelerated to 5.4% from 5% (the forecast was 4.9%), and the core CPI increased to 4.5% from 3.8% (with the forecast of 4.0%), it’s a record for the last 30 years. This data shows that inflation is out of control and revives investor fears that the Fed will tighten monetary policy in the near term. Today, traders should be watching closely what Jerome Powell will say during his speech to Congress. However, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) of San Francisco, Mary Daley, still believes that the acceleration of inflation in the USA is temporary.