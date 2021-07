The BoC held rates at 0.25% but the surprise this month was that the central bank was a little more neutral than many market participants were expecting. Yes, they cut asset purchases from $3 bln to $2 bln and they still see lifting rates around 2022. The adjustment was expected and due to the ‘continued progress towards recovery and the Bank’s increased confidence in the strength of the Canadian economic outlook’.The last BoC meeting had been a holding meeting after the hawkish surprise they gave in April. This was far more neutral in tone.