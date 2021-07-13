Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Registration Opened For PDPW Robotic Dairy Bus Tour This Week

By Travis Cleven
b93radio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Thursday, July 15th, PDPW plans to host a dairy robotics tour to learn more about how the technology is working in three separate dairies. The bus tour will start and end at Shawano Community High School and head to Horsens Homestead, Shawland Dairy, and Olson Dairy Farms, Inc. PDPW’s Shelly O’Leary explained how this is a chance for farmers to answer the question, “Will robotics work for my dairy or not?”

b93radio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Robotics#Pdpw#Horsens Homestead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Bond County, ILwgel.com

Unit 2 Student Registration Begins Next Week

Another school year is rapidly approaching and student registration for those in Bond County Community Unit 2 will begin soon. Online registration will occur July 26 through August 12. Parents can login into their Skyward Family Access and register their child for school, complete with credit card payment. More information...
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Registration is open for United We Can

This virtual, community food drive asks families, businesses and churches to help collect nonperishable food for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. The goal: 7,500 pounds of good eating. Register your team by Aug. 31. Build a food sculpture Sept. 18 through Sept. 30. And vote Oct. 1 through 8. Winners...
Franklin, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

CCE Delaware to host annual Dairy Tour

Cornell Cooperative Extension Delaware County will host the 91st Annual Delaware County Dairy Tour from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, in the town of Franklin. The tour will begin at the Shane Stalter Farm, Valley-Hill Farm at 10905 State Highway 357 in Franklin. From 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., attendees will learn about different cover crop options for farmers. Information on cover crop species and termination options that can help farms capture the versatility and benefits of cover crops will also be explored, according to the CCE.
Animalsbellevueheraldleader.com

Registration open for DNR dove hunting workshop

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook mourning doves to individuals who have little to no dove hunting experience. The Aug. 14 workshop will feature a knowledge and skills building session with instructors that will provide...
Mcbain, MICadillac News

Families gather at Dick Family Farm to learn about robotic dairy farm

MCBAIN — Dick Family Farm, in partnership with the Missaukee District Library and Missaukee Conservation District, hosted a robotic dairy farm tour for residents last week. The tour was part of the library’s “Tails and Tales‘ summer reading program and offered residents a unique experience for their families. “It’s a...
Walworth County, WIJanesville Gazette

Registration open for Master Gardener Program

Walworth County is accepting candidates for the 2022 UW-Madison Extension Master Gardener volunteers program. As part of the program, participants will enroll in the online course “Foundations in Horticulture: Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin.”. The course starts Sept. 12 and runs through Dec. 11. Class size is limited...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

New Dairy Signal Line-Up, Week 66

Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW), announces the line-up of speakers for week 66 of The Dairy Signal™. Episodes this week will highlight getting ahead of a key disease, a look at crop progress and impact on nutrition programs, and an update on groundwater and nitrogen-use efficiency research. Dr. Darlene Konkle, DVM,...
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Depot Bus Tours Start Again Today

The Deer Haven Park Bus Tours are back. The park on the west side of the former Seneca Army Depot property will offer bus tours every Thursday and Saturday, beginning this week. The 90-minute ride will feature a tour guide who will share the history behind the former military munitions...
New York City, NYinformnny.com

Registration open for multiple DEC licenses

NEW YORK, (WWTI) — The Department of Environment Conservation has scheduled several examination opportunities for New Yorkers. Examinations for individuals looking for a license to practice falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, or use leashed tracking dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27. These exams are being offered online this year, and in-person exams will not be offered.
Plymouth, WIplymouth-review.com

Registration opens for new and returning students

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth School District is hard at work planning for the 2021-22 school year. Registration for returning students will take place from Aug. 2 to 13. In the meantime, they are seeking to enroll any remaining students who are new to the district. This includes all 4K students and any 5-year-olds who did not attend 4K last year. […]
Economyb93radio.com

County Fairs Benefit The Economy And More

County fairs are making a comeback after their absence last year due to the pandemic. Luckily this year, they’re back in full swing. Maria Calico who is the President and CEO of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions says that most people only think of the economic benefit of the fairs, but there’s more to it than that.
Lake Junaluska, NCThe Mountaineer

Registration open for Friends of the Lake 5K Road Race

The Friends of the Lake 5K Road Race and Walk will take place at Lake Junaluska Saturday, Sept. 4. People who register by Thursday, Aug. 19, enjoy discounted registration and receive a “Love the Lake” T-shirt. Now in its 14th year, the event supports the Lake Junaluska Walking Trail, one...
Collegesautodesk.com

Registration Is Open for Autodesk University 2021

Innovators don’t wait for progress. They design it. They build it. They make it. And AU 2021 is the conference where it all begins. Registration is now open, and you’re invited. Save your spot today. AU 2021 will be a free digital conference starting October 5. Join us for a...
Orange County, FLtherecordlive.com

Registration open for OCARC fishing tournament

It’s almost time for the 33rd OCARC fishing tournament. Registration is underway now. The tournament will kick off at Aug. 6 at 5 p.m., with weigh-in scheduled for 5 p.m. the following day. Certification for eligible winning fish will start at 3:00 p.m. This is the only fundraiser for the...
Industryb93radio.com

Free Well Water Screening At Farm Tech Days

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Wisconsin Farm Technology Days attendees can have their well water screened for nitrate July 20th – 22nd. The department said it’s important because nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater. The DNR will offer free on-the-spot screening with results available in only a few minutes. If you’d like to have your water screened, bring one cup of your well water in any clean container to Booth 587 at the event.
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Taste the flavors of Greece in Milk Means More Dairy World Tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Milk Means More are travelling around the globe through food in their Dairy World Tour. Take some time to learn how to cook using dairy and recipes from countries all around the world in this tour. We had the chance to learn a little bit about Greek food and culture through a tasty Spicy Feta Dip prepared by Chef Jenn Fillenworth with Milk Means More.
LifestyleWicked Local

NACE to open summer camp registration

Registration for Summer Camp Session 2021 at Newburyport Adult and Community Education is open. • Grow a Poem and Make it Flourish with Zara Raab. • Magnificent Mosaics (the art of imperfection) with Leslie Doherty. • The Amazing Merrimack: Its History, Its Future with Dyke Hendrickson. Visit https://newburyportadulted.org/for more information...
Politicsthprd.org

Fall Registration Opens Saturday, August 28

July 19, 2021: Registration for Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District’s fall programs, classes and activities begins Saturday, August 28, at 8 am for in-district residents. Out-of-district registration begins on Monday, August 30. Fall Schedule Available Online August 6th: Details will be available on the district’s website www.thprd.org. THPRD will...
Seneca County, NYFinger Lakes Times

Deer Haven Park bus tours resume

ROMULUS — The Deer Haven Park Bus Tours are back. The park on the west side of the former Seneca Army Depot property will offer bus tours every Thursday and Saturday, beginning this week. The tours will continue on those days through Oct. 30. The 90-minute ride will feature a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy