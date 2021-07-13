Registration Opened For PDPW Robotic Dairy Bus Tour This Week

Cornell Cooperative Extension Delaware County will host the 91st Annual Delaware County Dairy Tour from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, in the town of Franklin. The tour will begin at the Shane Stalter Farm, Valley-Hill Farm at 10905 State Highway 357 in Franklin. From 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., attendees will learn about different cover crop options for farmers. Information on cover crop species and termination options that can help farms capture the versatility and benefits of cover crops will also be explored, according to the CCE.