California State

California backtracks on banning unmasked students from school campuses

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) -- California issued a new rule on Monday banning unmasked students from school campuses but then rescinded it just hours later. The California Department of Health published its COVID-19 public health guidance for K-12 schools in the Golden State for the 2021-2022 school year, including a new mandate that said students "are required" to wear face masks indoors, unless they are exempt due to a medical condition, and "schools must exclude students from campus" if they refuse to do so. The guidance, which was initially published on Monday afternoon and took immediate effect, noted that schools "should offer alternative educational opportunities for students who are excluded from campus because they will not wear a face covering."

