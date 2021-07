Bitcoin markets were relatively positive but quiet during the session on Thursday, as we are awaiting the so-called “death cross” being formed above. This is when the 50 day EMA crosses below the 200 day EMA, signaling that perhaps we are going to continue the longer-term trend to the downside. Because of this, there are longer-term traders that won’t even come close to the market until that rectifies itself. The markets have been very ugly as of late, and even though we have recovered a bit over the last several days, at this point in time it looks like we just do not have enough upward momentum to get this thing moving.