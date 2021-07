The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.45 levels and traded in the range of 74.41-74.51 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.42 levels. The rupee remained weak against the US dollar in thin trade because of caution ahead of the outcome of the US FOMC meeting on Wednesday, which could possibly give cues on policy normalization. In the spot market, the rupee hovered in a thin range for most of the trade and could only rise to as much as 74.41 a dollar as some dealers speculated dollar buying interventions on behalf of the RBI.