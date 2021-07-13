5 Fantasy Football Late-Round QBs To Target
There are two different types of people who react to the word “Superflex.” Fantasy football enthusiasts may recognize it as a fantasy format that allows you to start a quarterback in the flex spot. On the other hand, the rest of the world may assume Superflex is a product they saw in a commercial about treating holes and leaks. If you fall into the latter category, hopefully my poor attempt at wit has enlightened you about one of the hottest formats in fantasy.thedraftnetwork.com
Comments / 0