5 Fantasy Football Late-Round QBs To Target

It’s a passing league; we say that all the time, right? And with that notion comes the talk of quarterbacks. Quarterbacks run the headlines. They get the glory. When the ball leaves their hands, we hold our breath to see if it’s completed, and if it is, the camera is right back on them. But what about the hands that reel those passes in? What about the insane generation of wide receiver talent we’ve seen over the last 10 years come to the forefront as this passing league expands each year?