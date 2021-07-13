Cancel
New York Mets' Pete Alonso defends his crown in electric Home Run Derby

WKYC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso became the third player ever to repeat as Home Run Derby champion when he dazzled the crowd at Coors Field in Denver on Monday night to coast to the win. Alonso joins Yoenis Cespedes and Ken Griffey Jr. as players who...

www.wkyc.com

Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBchatsports.com

Pete Alonso cruises to 2nd straight Home Run Derby win as exhausted Shohei Ohtani bows out early

Baseball was ready for Sho-time at Coors Field on Monday. But for the second straight Home Run Derby, it was the Pete Alonso show — in a big way. The New York Mets slugger cruised through the first two rounds of Denver's Home Run Derby and outslugged Trey Mancini in the final to claim his second straight crown after winning the event in 2019. With the victory, he earned a $1 million paycheck, better than his $677,000 salary with the Mets this season.
MLBcbslocal.com

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run Derby

(CBS Denver) — It’s officially the slowest sports day of the year. And while the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game have no bearing on the standings, both make for fun viewing in the absence of real games. This week’s Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Pete Alonso defends HR Derby title, beats Trey Mancini in finals

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso rallied in the final round to successfully defend his Home Run Derby crown with a 23-22 win over Baltimore's Trey Mancini at Coors Field in Denver on Monday night. Mancini, the feel-good story of the event, made a memorable run to the final but...
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby Champion

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. It what turned out to be a really great...
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Epic overlay video shows just how consistent Pete Alonso's Home Run Derby pitcher was

Mets slugger Pete Alonso put on an absolute show in Monday’s Home Run Derby to lock up back-to-back titles in the event for the first time since Yoenis Cespedes in 2014. Between the 35-homer first round — which knocked out the Royals’ Salvador Perez despite a solid 28-homer effort — and his 20 dingers of 475-plus feet (keep the Home Run Derby in Denver permanently), Alonso’s performance deserved a ton of praise.
MLB987theshark.com

Tampa Bay’s Pete Alonso Wins MLB’s Home Run Derby for the Second Time

Tampa Bay’s Pete Alonso became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion last night at Coors Field. Alonso hit 74 home runs over the course of three rounds and won $1 million. Alonso played high school ball at Tampa Jesuit his first 2 years before transferring to Plant High School...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Mets’ Pete Alonso keeps burying the post-Derby power drought myth

A few baseball players and personalities seem to believe that participating in a Home Run Derby can alter a batter’s swing for a certain period of time. The event is geared to generate power, so hitters will generally try to hit hard fly balls. However, that is a myth, and there isn’t enough evidence over the years that can actually be thought of as a general rule. And for New York Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso, the competition seems to have had the opposite effect: he has been a beast since the break.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

If Pete Alonso has a rough second half, don’t blame the Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso won his first Home Run Derby as a rookie in 2019. Heading into the All-Star break that year, he was sitting on an even 30 home runs with a .634 slugging percentage and 1.006 OPS. The rest of the season came with a slight dip in those numbers. He smacked 23 homers, giving him enough to break the rookie single-season record, but his slugging and OPS slightly fell. His second half ...
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Comeback To Take Series Over Blue Jays In Rich Hill's Debut

The Mets coughed up a 1-0 lead in Rich Hill's debut, but they fought back against the Blue Jays' bullpen to take the series in a 5-4 win. Hill's first start as a Met was going swimmingly at first, as he got through five shutout innings with only four hits allowed.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Homers in loss

Alonso went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Reds. It looks like Alonso is still riding his Home Run Derby high, as the Mets' first baseman pushed his hitting streak to five games Tuesday night. His solo home run off Wade Miley in the first inning marked his second consecutive game with a homer.

