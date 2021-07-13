Cancel
Environment

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 7:44PM PDT until July 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By National Weather Service
KESQ
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures of 112 to 118. are expected across the Western Mojave Desert, 105 to 110 in. the Owens Valley, 100 to 110 in Esmeralda and Nye counties,. and 125 to 130 in Death Valley. * WHERE…In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and. Western Clark and...

kesq.com

