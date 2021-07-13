Cancel
China's Economic Growth to More Than Halve in Second Quarter, More Policy Support Seen: Reuters Poll

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic growth likely slowed in the second quarter, as higher raw material costs hurt factories and new COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on consumer spending, a Reuters poll showed, suggesting policymakers may do more to support growth. Gross domestic product (GDP) likely increased 8.1% year-on-year in the April-June...

